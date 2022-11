Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Salad – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. Your family will love this meal! Ingredients 2-1/3 cups uncooked small pasta shells 1/3 pound cooked salad shrimp 3 celery ribs, chopped 1 small onion, chopped 4 radishes, halved and sliced 4 hard-cooked eggs, chopped 1 cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon prepared mustard 1-1/2 teaspoons salt 1/8 […]

