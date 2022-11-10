CLEARFIELD – A DuBois woman accused of assaulting two employees at a hospital pleaded guilty Tuesday during sentencing court.

Police say Teresa Marie Hummel, 48, was waiting for someone to pick her up at Penn Highlands DuBois when she became “irritated with the wait” and attacked a patient care assistant and an RN in January.

Hummel’s attorney, Jendi Schwab, defended her client Tuesday saying that all of her criminal history is due to mental health issues.

“She is unable to control herself,” Schwab said because of these problems. She asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to take this into consideration.

Schwab also read a statement written by Hummel in which she apologized and took responsibility for her actions.

Hummel was then sentenced to 21 months to four years in state prison for aggravated assault by Ammerman.

According to the affidavit, Hummel grabbed the PCA by the hair, jerking her around. After employees freed the PCA, an RN stayed with Hummel, who was becoming more upset.

When Hummel approached her with a clenched fist, the RN attempted to deescalate the situation.

Hummel then reportedly grabbed a medication scanner, raised it above her head and attempted to throw it at the RN. By raising her forearm, the nurse was able to block her from throwing it.

The nurse was then pushed backwards three times before being grabbed by the right side of her hair and jerked around.

The two fell to the ground as others came to assist the RN. While going down, the RN was kicked in the left shin, according to the report.

Both victims reported pain the next day. The RN told officials she had a headache and her shin was sore.

In the criminal complaint, it says that during the incident, the second victim was “absolutely in fear of serious injury.”