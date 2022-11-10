CLEARFIELD – The Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) will hold its fall festival Saturday, Nov. 12.

It will take place, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Copper Cork Event Center, located at 512 Arnold Ave., Clearfield.

The festival will feature basket raffles, vendors, food and crafts as well as live music.

Proceeds will directly benefit the CAC-CC, which is a safe place for child victims of abuse.

CAC-CC brings together a team of specially-trained professionals who investigate reported abuse and help children and their families.