The SAY 12U Bradford Sting soccer team, coached by Brad Dixon and Bryan Krise, completed an undefeated fall season with a record of 5-0-2. Players recorded an impressive 47 goals in the back of the net, while only giving up seven goals.

Pictured, in front from left to right, are: Cooper Stone, Wynston Walker, Preston Walker, Camden Henschel, Sarah Kronenwetter, Lily McBride, Hunter Krise and Lucy Dixon.

In the back, from left to right, are: Coach Bryan Krise, Brianna Picard, Mattie Shirey, Kenzie Dixon, Holden Price, Weston Helsel, Raylee Shirey and Coach Brad Dixon. Not pictured are Ava Hoover and Rece Linsenbigler.