By Alan Wooten | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Four U.S. House seat races in Pennsylvania are still yet to be called Wednesday morning, although all four are all being led by Democrats with at least 94% of the votes in.

Eight of the Keystone State’s 17 seats have been called for Republicans, who awoke with a 207-188 edge in called races in the battle for control of the U.S. House. Eleven more were needed for a majority.

In the 7th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild led Republican Lisa Scheller 50.8% to 49.2% with 96% of the votes in.

In the 8th, incumbent Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright led Republican Jim Bognet 51.2% to 48.8% with 94% of the votes reported.

In the 12th, Democrat Summer Lee led Republican Mike Doyle 55.7% to 44.3% with 98% of the votes reported.

And in the 17th, Democrat Chris Delusion led Republican Jeremy Shaffer 52.3% to 47.7% with 98% reporting.