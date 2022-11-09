DUBOIS – New Story Schools of DuBois will host its annual “Thanksgiving in a Box” to support local families in its community this holiday season.

The school is collecting donations from individuals, organizations and businesses to package together as a box full of frozen turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more.

Last year, the school gave away almost 100 boxes and is looking to exceed that number this year, according to a press release provided by New Story.

If you would like to donate or be a drop-off point for collection, please reach out to Tim Port at 814-209-9256 or timothy.port@newstoryschools.com.