FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— With the nation’s attention on two of Pennsylvania’s races—the contest between Josh Shapiro (D) and Doug Mastriano (R) for the Governorship, and the match-up between John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) for the state’s open Senate seat—election workers across the state toiled into the night to tally the votes. In Franklin, precinct judges from all over […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/election-staffs-work-into-the-night/