CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman facing charges in seven cases including aiding an escapee from the Clearfield County Jail, was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Amber Dawn Dunsmore, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy/escape, hindering apprehension and conspiracy-permitting/facilitating escape and was sentenced to 12 months to three years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

According to the affidavit in this case, officers searched Dunsmore’s residence multiple times without finding her father, Robert Lee Miller, 51.

Miller and Donald John White, 46, both walked off a work detail outside the jail on Memorial Day. White was apprehended on June 17.

On June 26, a neighbor advised officers that Miller was hiding under the trailer in a crawl space that he accessed via a trap door in the trailer near a water heater.

Dunsmore, who had been warned previously that she would be facing charges if she was hiding her father, again denied her father was in her home.

When asked the location of her water heater, she initially said she didn’t have one, then said it was broken.

She gave police permission to search her home. When they located the water heater, they found the trap door hidden under a carpet.

After opening the door, an officer was able to see Miller hiding in a small crawl space and he was then taken into custody.

It was noted in the report that insulation had been pulled down to block the view of the crawl space from outside.

In a second drug-related case, she was given an additional term of incarceration of 18 months to five years for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Her total sentence is 30 months to eight years.

The criminal complaint in the drug case details how in July of 2021 police were at her home assisting probation officers looking for one of their clients.

During their search of the home, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. There was a child living in the home at this time.

She received concurrent periods of probation for possession of a controlled substance, retail theft, theft by unlawful taking and dog confined within premises of owner all misdemeanors in the remaining cases.