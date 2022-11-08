Centre County Congressman Re-Elected to Pennsylvania’s 15th District

LOCK HAVEN – Tonight, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson was joined by family, friends, supporters and volunteers at the Clinton County Republican Headquarters for an election night celebration.

“I’m grateful to the voters of the 15th Congressional District, who have given me the privilege and honor of being their voice and vote in Washington,” Thompson said.

“We have an incredible team of campaign volunteers and I have great staff in the District and Washington, who work tirelessly to help the constituents.”

“My promise is to continue to fight for all Pennsylvanians and I will never stop working to address the many challenges facing our communities and this great country,” Thompson added.

“We need to put a serious check against one party control in Washington.”

The 15th Congressional District includes all or part of 18 counties, including; Centre, Armstrong, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren; and portions of Indiana, Lycoming and Venango.