CHESTER HILL BOROUGH – A Philipsburg man is behind bars following an alleged assault incident that happened Nov. 6 in Chester Hill Borough.

Brock D. Karg, 29, is charged by Clearfield state police with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault (two counts) and terroristic threats, plus two summaries.

According to a station-issued news release, around 12:30 a.m. – 1 a.m., Karg was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim that turned physical.

He allegedly put a knife to her throat, causing lacerations under her chin near her neck and another laceration on her finger. Karg was taken into custody without incident and put in county jail.

Karg is being held without bail due to the “seriousness” of the charges and posing a “severe threat.” Currently he’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.