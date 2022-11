Myrtle M. Mahaffey, 85, of Mahaffey, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. She was born August 23, 1937 to James and Isabelle (Hall) McKee in Mahaffey. Myrtle graduated with the last graduating class of Mahaffey High School in 1954. She enjoyed watching all sporting events, especially Penn State and Steelers football, and also spending […]

