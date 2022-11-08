State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of burglary Nov. 3 on Passage Lane in Cooper Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a white Yamaha VR650, orange hunting clothing and black leather riding clothing belonging to the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of theft Nov. 3 on Liberty Street in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly attempted to withdraw $10,000 from the Coalport Lions Club bank account. It was noted that the bank didn’t permit the transaction to process.
- State police received a report of theft Nov. 2 on Main Street in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s property and removed a large crystal rock before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of burglary Oct. 9 on the Quehanna Highway in Karthaus Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s residence and removed several items before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of an alleged assault Oct. 24 at Tomorrow’s Hope in Beccaria Township. As a result, an arrest warrant was obtained for 46-year-old James Sarver of Coalport on charges of simple assault and strangulation.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported that charges are pending against a 36-year-old male following an incident Nov. 6 at Dairy Queen, Clearfield. He was found to have multiple warrants, and when taken into custody, he was allegedly in possession of three sets of brass knuckles, a switchblade knife, methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. He was subsequently housed in Clearfield County Jail.