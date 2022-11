The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers. Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences. Send resume to: Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF 526 Elm Street, Box 8 Tionesta, PA 16353 on or before December 10, 2022. EOE

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-forest-county-probation-officer/