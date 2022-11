Donald A. “Hawk” Hawk II, 63, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, while a patient at the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. Hawk was born on December 30, 1958, to the late M. Leanna (Rowland) Hawk in Punxsutawney, PA. Hawk was a free spirit and loved riding his Harley and socializing with his friends. Hawk is survived […]

