CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors has announced its list of community grant awards for 2022.

Awards are as follows:

$2,000 to Western PA Police Athletic League in DuBois to fund WPAL Youth Programs;

$500 to Cen-Clear Child Services Inc for printed materials for the Child Advocacy Center;

$650 to Clearfield Borough Government/Clearfield Fire Department to purchase one Rapid Response Kit;

$1,000 to Steve Livergood Jr. Christmas Eve Dinner Foundation for supplies and gifts for Christmas Eve Dinner event;

$5,000 to Winburne Fire Company No. 1 for the purchase of a Fire/Rescue UTV Skid Unit;

$1,000 to Houtzdale/Ramey EMS for Address Signage for residential homes to better identify home addresses;

$5,000 to Curwensville PTC to purchase inclusive playground equipment at Curwensville Elementary School;

$1,000 to Lawrence Township for additional equipment and work on the Lawrence Township Dog Park;

$2,500 to Clearfield Area Baseball-Softball Corp. to purchase replacement equipment following the wall collapse and flooding damage at the Hyde/former Target building; and

$850 to Curwensville/Pike Township Historical Society for a project to preserve historical documents and photos.

These grants total $19,500 with $14,500 coming from investment earnings from several endowment funds and $5,000 coming from the Kurtz Clearfield, Curwensville, Lawrence Township Fund that funds projects in the three named municipalities.

Additionally, funding was awarded from the Sarah Jane Mattern Fund to four Osceola Mills organizations as stipulated in the Mattern Estate documents that can apply for annual grant funding.

Those grant awards are as follows: $1,500 to Columbia Volunteer Fire Company for Kitchen Appliance Upgrades, $1,000 to Osceola Mills Community Library for painting, $2,000 to Osceola Mills Historical Foundation for preservation of building exterior walls and $1,500 to Osceola Mills United Methodist Church for interior wall repairs.

CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken explained: “For 2022, we used an online application process for the first time.

“The new process went very smoothly with 43 different organizations submitting applications that requested over $140,000 in funding.

“Once the application period closed on Sept. 23, the electronic application forms were turned over to the four members of the Grant Review Committee to review and score using the online system.

“Then, the committee met on Oct.11 to do their combined review of all applications and they finalized their funding recommendations to the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors.”

CCCF Board Chairman Jeb Soult commented: “We received so many worthy applications this year and the Grant Committee did a great job reviewing the applications and recommending award recipients.

“We are very pleased to have distributed $19,500 to organizations across Clearfield County including; DuBois, Winburne, Houtzdale, Curwensville, Clearfield and Lawrence Township.”

Soult added: “We continue to grow the Foundation and anticipate increasing grants in the coming years and being able to help even more organizations in Clearfield County who truly need assistance”.

Anyone interested in supporting CCCF Endowment Funds that provide funding for the Community Grant Program can visit the CCCF Web site at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org and do a secure online donation or donations can be mailed to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830 with checks made payable to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation and note on the check memo line “Support CCCF Grant Program.”

The Charitable Foundation also welcomes inquiries from anyone interested in starting an endowment or scholarship fund that will benefit their community or a specific area of need.