DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois invites you to join staff for holiday shopping and its 20th anniversary celebration.

The gallery will be open and offer sales during Black Friday, Nov. 25, and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. “So, shop local and stop by downtown stores.”

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, the gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary, a huge achievement for any small-town gallery. Staff are fortunate for all its community support over the years.

Many artists will offer classes and demonstrations in various mediums from pottery and stained glass to Photoshop and Lightroom and acrylic painting.

A duo of harp and hammered dulcimer will provide the background music on Friday, Dec. 9 and Santa will make an appearance Saturday, Dec. 10.

More information is forthcoming. Please follow the gallery on Facebook or visit its official Web site at winklergallery.org.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., in DuBois.

It’s a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

Its hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.