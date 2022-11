Sara Claire Copenhaver, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born on February 14, 1925, in McWilliams, to the late Frank and Mary (Hallman) Boozer. She married Leo Calvin Copenhaver, and he preceded her in death on June 8, 1976. Sara worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Jefferson Manor […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sara-claire-copenhaver/