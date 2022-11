Roberta M. “Bobi” Schrubb Smith, 83, of Kane, passed away peacefully early Friday evening, November 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Kane. Born August 23, 1939 in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eloise Nichols Shrubb. She was a 1957 graduate of Kane Area High School and was a member of Mt. Jewett United […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/roberta-m-bobi-schrubb-smith/