Clearfield Borough
- Police checked the welfare of an individual who reportedly made comments of self-harm. Upon arrival, police were able to help them seek mental health assistance.
- Police responded to a parking complaint along Park Avenue.
- Police arrested a male along East Fourth Street who was reportedly found at a residence that was occupied by juveniles, which was a violation of his bail. The male was subsequently transported to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police responded to Nichols Street where a male was reportedly chasing cars and yelling. Police located the male who was found to be okay.
- Police responded to West Sixth Avenue where a resident had observed juveniles on her porch via her camera. Reportedly, the juveniles knocked aggressively on the door and fled the scene.
- Police were called to Reighard Street for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, police found that an ex-boyfriend had entered the residence and caused problems before fleeing the scene.
- Police responded to a Bigler Avenue address where a male arrived home and reportedly started an altercation with a female. Police were able to handle the situation on-scene.