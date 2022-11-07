DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce staff and board of directors will be supporting more than just one day of shopping local this holiday season.

Although the Chamber appreciates American Express’ annual Shop Small campaign, it wants to encourage local spending beyond Small Business Saturday.

And so, the mission of its “Chamber Check-in Challenge” is to invite holiday shoppers to do more in-person shopping at local businesses and less online shopping outside of the DuBois area.

“By checking-in on their social media, these businesses get visible advertising that local shoppers were there,” said Jodi August, executive director, DuBois Chamber.

“The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check-in (publicly on social media) at participating Chamber businesses, and ‘Tag’ our Chamber (@DuBoisChamberofCommerce).”

Your social media tag automatically enters your name into a special Christmas Cash drawing of $500, she said. Contest information will be provided on the Chamber’s webpage and social media.

The rules are simple, according to August. “Only one ‘check-in’ at each participating Chamber business location between Sunday, Nov. 20 until Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“Each business check-in and tag will enter your name into the drawing. On Dec. 21 via social media, one lucky person will be drawn to win $500 of Christmas Cash.”

August is thrilled with the Chamber’s extra effort that will support over 400 local businesses this holiday season.

“We hope more people shop local than ever before,” she said. “Small businesses are an integral and vital part of our community.”