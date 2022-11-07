CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Court’s review of applicants for appointment to the open commissioner position is ongoing, according to District Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.

Previously, Bell indicated that 35 applications were timely received, while one was received after the deadline and will not be considered.

“Upon the applications being received, they were reviewed by the court along with any other documents submitted,” Bell explained via a press release Monday afternoon.

The election office has verified that each candidate is a registered Republican in Clearfield County, and the court has examined each candidate’s voting history, according to Bell.

“Criminal history checks will also be done on applicants who are considered finalists. Interviews of select candidates are under way by President Judge Fredric Ammerman.

However, due to the unexpectedly large number of submissions, Bell said it is not possible for the court to interview all applicants.

Bell expects the court will make an appointment in the next two to three weeks.