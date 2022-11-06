‘Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming’ program features civil rights songs

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Soweto Gospel Choir will return to Penn State with a new concert commemorating the freedom movements in two countries.

The exuberant vocal ensemble will perform “Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Eisenhower Auditorium.

The program will include South African freedom music along with popular anthems of the American civil rights era, including songs by James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Aretha Franklin. The choir also will perform selected holiday music.

Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), a town outside of Johannesburg and home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa’s democratic movement, Soweto Gospel Choir inspires audiences around the world with a powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs and international classics. The choir formed in 2003, at the end of the apartheid era, during South Africa’s inspiring return to democracy.

Pre-performance discussion

An informal discussion — moderated by Anthony Leach, Penn State professor emeritus of music and music education — will be offered in Eisenhower Auditorium one hour before the performance and is free for ticket holders. Seating for the pre-performance talk is available on a first-arrival basis.

Related event

“Hope: The Healing Power of Music,” a conversation with members of Soweto Gospel Choir, will be offered at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium.

Choir Master Shimmy Jayne and Musical Director Diniloxolo Ndlakuse will discuss the South African ensemble’s tour and the program’s songs.

The center presents the free event in partnership with University Libraries.

Acknowledgements

Corporate sponsors for the concert are TIAA, Geisinger, The Village at Penn State, Kish and Designer’s Studio.

Susan and Lewis Steinberg and Lam and Lina Hood also sponsor the concert.

The McQuaide Blasko Endowment provides support.

This engagement of Soweto Gospel Choir is made possible, in part, through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

A grant from the University Park Student Fee Board makes Penn State student prices possible.

