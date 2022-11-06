The Elk County Council on the Arts, partnered with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, is happy to announce the addition of Janet VanEerden to the Arts in Education program as the newest teaching artist.

The Arts in Education program enriches arts experiences in the community through classes led by professional teaching artists.

Classes provide the opportunity for participants to spark their creativity, offer education and insight into an artist’s craft, and provide hands-on experiences in arts creation.

Arts in Education is meant for everyone of all ages and abilities to learn new skills or elevate existing talents. Janet is a self-taught watercolorist who has found a calling to teach others introductory and intermediate watercolor techniques to better aid them on what she hopes is their own journey into the medium.

She has been a teaching artist associated with Gallery 29 in St. Marys, as well as teaching for private events and adjusted to virtual classes in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janet, a resident of St. Marys, will continue educating others through the Arts in Education program, and will partner with the Elk County Council on the Arts and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to further promote excellent art education in our region.

If any school or business in the region is interested in hosting a residency with Janet or anyone of our artists, please visit http://www.eccota.com/aieresidencies or call at 814-772-7051.