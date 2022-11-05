CLEARFIELD – Bits & Bytes has officially opened in Downtown Clearfield.

Recently, the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) helped to open the doors of the new gaming and electronic repair shop with a ribbon-cutting.

Owner Talon Traylor shared, “Whether you’re playing the original version of your favorite series or just reliving the first time you stomped on a Goomba, we offer repair services for your broken consoles, controllers, phones, computers and more.”

Bits & Bytes is located at 216 E. Pine St, and welcomes you to stop by for assistance with all your gaming needs.