It's too late to register to vote or to request a mail ballot, but there's still plenty that registered voters can do to be prepared.

Kate Huangpu of Spotlight PA

HARRISBURG — Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot.

Voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production. Voters will also cast ballots for representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly.

Before you cast a ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.

First, the basics:

Make sure you’re registered. You can check your voter registration status here. Unfortunately, if you’re not already registered, it’s too late to vote in this election cycle.

It also is too late to request a mail ballot if you haven’t already. If you have, you can track your mail ballot here. It must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Read more about mail ballots.

If you plan to vote in-person, find your polling place here.

You need to bring a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a passport if it’s your first time voting at your polling location. You can find the full list of acceptable IDs here.

Any other questions? Call your county election office to check. You can find their number here, and read more Spotlight PA election guides here.

And here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:

There will be no statewide proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. However, there may be local ballot initiatives depending on where you live. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot.

