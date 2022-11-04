DUBOIS – Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois is pleased to announce an Autumn Leaves Collage Class to be held at the gallery for preschoolers to teens.

It will take place Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Space will be limited to 10 to 12 students. Cost for the class is $30 each, which includes supplies, and registration is required by Nov. 10.

This activity will be fun for children of all ages, and organizers hope to share a fond memory and seasonal tradition from their own childhood with participants.

For more information, questions or registration, please contact Kim Ettaro by phone at 814-592-2810 or e-mail kimettaro@gmail.com. Or contact the gallery at 814-375-5834.

The gallery is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois. It’s open Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.