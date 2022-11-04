CLEARFIELD – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is now accepting applications for affordable housing initiatives financed by Clearfield County Affordable Housing Fund.

This program addresses affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County, and eligible applicants include non-profits, housing organizations and private housing developers.

Eligible projects will increase the availability of quality, affordable housing for county residents whose annual income is less than the median income of the county.

Types of projects, which will be considered for funding, include rental rehabilitation, emergency repair programs, development of housing for elderly, special needs and disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction and community stabilization programs.

The Affordable Housing Trust Funds can match federal, state and/or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County.

Eligible applicants include housing and/or redevelopment authorities or other related agencies, non-profits and/or developers.

Program guidelines and application are available upon request by contacting the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County (RACC), 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830 or 814-765-5149.

All applications are due by Nov. 16, 2022 before 4 p.m.