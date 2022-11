Melissa Dawn Volpe, 46, Treasure Lake, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born June 15, 1976, in DuBois, she was the daughter of Samuel and Linda (Keller) McCullough. They survive. On May 2, 2009, she married Shawn M. Volpe at the Penfield Methodist Church. He survives. Melissa graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1995. […]

