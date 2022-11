CLEARFIELD – A chicken and stuffing ball dinner will benefit local scouts.

It will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield.

The cost of the meal is $10 per person, and is eat-in or takeout. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 2 and Cub Scout Pack 2.

Drive-thru takeout meals will be available down the alley along Church Street. Please watch for scouts.