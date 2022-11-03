It was an exciting day on April 22 in the year 1898 when the people of Clearfield County warmly greeted a popular statesman, William Jennings Bryan (1860-1925).

He arrived in Clearfield via train from Philipsburg the evening before. Bryan had visited Philipsburg on April 21 meeting and greeting people of that region.

In the train car from Philipsburg to Clearfield, it was written that Bryan had a desire to go on a trout fishing excursion somewhere along the Allegheny mountains while visiting the area, but the desire among the people to hear him and greet him was so great, he felt it more necessary to serve the people than enjoy the sport.

Bryan had just lost a bid for President of the United States for the Democratic Party in 1896 running against Republican candidate William McKinley.

It was decided that Bryan would try again in 1900 for the election of President.

The number of letters, which he received after the election of 1896, made it certain that unless some major changes occurred, he would be re-nominated in 1900 for the Democratic Party.

Thus, he began his campaign travels shortly after this decision was made.

Portrait of William Jennings Bryan

Bryan arrived in Clearfield late on Thursday, April 21 and planned to give his speech at the Clearfield County Courthouse steps the following day.

The Honorable James Kerr and his wife, Julia hosted Bryan at their palatial home on West Pine Street (now the Clearfield County Historical Society Kerr House Museum).

Kerr was one of the country’s most distinguished political leaders thus becoming friends with Bryan. A number of Clearfield’s most prominent people called to meet and greet Bryan at the Kerr House that morning.

It was written that Mrs. Kerr was widely known as a delightful and tactful entertainer in her home.

At 9 o’clock in the morning on April 22, a great crowd collected in front of the Courthouse. The throngs of people reached almost to the County National Bank and as far down Market Street and Second streets on either side of the point on the steps where Bryan stood.

W.A. Hagerty, Clearfield County chairman, introduced Bryan to the crowd. After a deafening sound of cheers and applause welcoming him, Hagerty quieted the crowd and Bryan began his speech, which lasted three quarters of an hour.

It was written that Bryan spoke eloquently and enthusiastically regarding topics of the era. He was greatly received.

After the speech, Brayan was ushered to the nearby Opera House. The spacious hall was nearly packed to capacity as it held 1,200 people.

Julia Kerr hosted a hurried luncheon after the Opera House greeting and soon Bryan boarded a train and was off to stops in DuBois and Falls Creek.

Although Bryan ran for President of the United States three times, 1896, 1900 and 1908 and lost, he made a mark in the political world.

He served in the House of Representatives and was Secretary of State under Woodrow Wilson.