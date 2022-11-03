CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township board of supervisors addressed multiple items of business Tuesday.

Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder sought approval for the demolition of a Glen Richey property that was purchased by the township through the county’s September tax sale.

Demolition of the property would cost approximately $6,820, and the supervisors approved the demolition pending receipt of the deed from the tax office.

The supervisors also approved the purchase of a brand-new F-600 truck from Costars via Tri Star Motors in Blairsville. The cost of the truck is $64,394.

Additionally, they opened a bid for the construction of the stone storage building, but tabled action on the matter at this time.

It was reported that the road crew has been busy winterizing the Rec Park, grating and dragging roads like Hogback and McGeorge as well as picking up leaves.

Residents, especially around the Country Club and Golden Rod areas, are encouraged to keep their vehicles off the streets by 6 a.m. as to not hinder leaf removal by the township.

Residents are also reminded to please be aware of what they are dumping at the compost site. An upgraded security system will be added soon to the property.