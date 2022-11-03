The Girls and Boys Clearfield Basketball Programs invite you to join them for a night out on Saturday, November 19 at The Copper Cork for a CASH BASH drawing.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. Included in your ticket is the chance for the Queen of Diamonds drawing, food provided by the Country Butcher, Beer/Wine.

Other games: 50/50’s, Chuck-a-luck, Fat Albert, Raffle Baskets, Rip off Tickets, Dime Toss, Corn Hole games, Gun Drawing.

Tickets can be purchased from any coach/or basketball family. A few tickets remain, only 250 sold!