CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will host a “Celebration of Life” memorial event on Sunday, December 4, at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. The service will feature music by Phyllis Howard, therapeutic harpist, and soloist, David Bish. Elements of the Celebration of Life will also include reading […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-clarion-forest-vna-to-host-celebration-of-life-on-december-4/