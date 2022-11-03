The convenience of portable ultrasounds makes them a valuable resource for medical practitioners. Learn the benefits of a portable ultrasound device.

Portable ultrasound devices offer improved accessibility for small spaces. They’re also often more affordable than other models. Find out the benefits of a portable ultrasound device and consider getting one for your healthcare facility.

1. Save Time With More Equipment

Portable ultrasound devices can help your facility save time when caring for patients. Portable machines minimize wait times and increase throughput.

Portable ultrasound machines cost less than their bulky counterparts. In some healthcare settings, patients must wait for a specific room’s availability before they have access to an ultrasound.

But when you can afford more devices, you can have more ultrasounds available at any given time. This availability can greatly increase throughput and patient satisfaction. Patients will receive thorough care, and reducing wait time can improve patients’ state of mind.

2. Improve Consultations

Another benefit of a portable ultrasound device is that it can improve consultations. When practitioners don’t have easy access to ultrasound machines, they might provide a consultation without the critical data that ultrasounds provide.

Although portable ultrasounds offer much greater convenience, they also produce reliable images that can inform treatment decisions. Use helpful techniques to improve your ultrasound imaging to quickly gain meaningful insight. When choosing a portable ultrasound device for your facility, pick a model with the features that will best serve your patients and medical team.

3. Use in Many Locations

One of the most significant reasons to have portable ultrasound devices in your medical facility is that they’re so convenient to use. You can bring the ultrasound into smaller spaces easily without disrupting patients or having to move other equipment or furniture.

When you can take the device to the patient, you make the most use of your facility’s layout and square footage. By eliminating bottlenecks around the availability or usability of your ultrasound machines, you create a more organized environment. Add flexibility to your facility with a portable ultrasound.