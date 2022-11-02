Penn State DuBois is hosting the 38th Video Game Day, featuring popular games available on consoles and PC’s. Members of the public, of all ages, are invited to attend from 4 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the DEF Building at Penn State DuBois.

Hosted by the campus Information Technology (IT) Club, this event will provide gamers with multiple computer labs networked together with PC games, console games in multiple rooms, and will feature multiple tournaments.

All gaming systems are set up and networked by campus IT Club members and IT students who gain real-world experience in the establishment and maintenance of this massive gaming network. The IT Club will provide two slices of pizza and a drink at 8 p.m.

Preregistration can be completed at istlab.net. Preregistration is $5 per person with $10 admittance for those who register at the door.

For more information, contact Assistant Teaching Professor Jason Long at jel115@psu.edu, visit istlab.net or call 814-372-3000.