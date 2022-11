Robert W. “Bob” Marley, 82, Rockton, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. Born October 2, 1940, in DuBois, he was the son of the late William and Phyliss (Harrier) Marley. On January 5, 1959, he married Patricia (Bailey) Marley. She survives. Bob graduated from the DuBois Area High School and went on to serve in the U.S. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-w-bob-marley/