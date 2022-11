Rev. Kenneth R. Danser, Sr., 84, of Timblin, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville. He was born August 6, 1938, in Mount Holly, NJ, a son of the late Susan T. (Bebee) and Claude A. Danser. On April 16, 1977, he married Naomi L. (Russell) Danser, who survives. Ken served in the United […]

