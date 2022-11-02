DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare is ranked as a Top 100 Employer in Pennsylvania by Forbes. The health system has been awarded on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S.

The respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

The online survey also asked the participants to evaluate whether other businesses in their community stand out positively or negatively.

When the survey was tallied, Penn Highlands Healthcare was in the Top 100 for Pennsylvania. Only 17 healthcare providers in Pennsylvania even made the list. The complete list of awards can be viewed on the Forbes Web site.

“We are thrilled to be in the Forbes Top 100 for Pennsylvania, but not surprised,” said Steven M. Fontaine, chief executive officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“Our health system is a great place to work because our employees and physicians are truly dedicated to our patients and supporting each other.”

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone — that have served area communities for the past 100-plus years.

Its business continuum also includes home care agencies, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with 6,651 workers in 150-plus locations throughout 26 counties in Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices.

The facilities have a total of 1,498 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 827 physicians and 405 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients. Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region.