FALLS CREEK – On Nov. 12, the Clearfield/Jefferson Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative will host “Operation Chili Cookoff” at the Falls Creek Eagles from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monies raised will help assist local Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) that include Pawsitive for Heroes, North Central PA Pheasants Forever Chapter 630 and Military Veterans Outdoors.

“Military Veterans Outdoors’ only method of survival is by donations and fundraising activities,” expressed Gary Smith, president of Military Veterans Outdoors.

“The money we receive from Operation Chili Cookoff will help us to provide our active duty, veterans, guard and reserves an area free to them for outdoor experiences.”

The goal is to reduce suicide and suicidal behavior among veterans. By coordinating resources and services, the Clearfield/Jefferson Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative and its partners can save lives.

“We all have a role to play to prevent suicide among service members and veterans in our communities,” Smith said, “and … together, we can win this fight.”

In addition to the chili cookoff, the event will feature guest speakers, behavioral health providers and representatives from VSOs.

Cooks are still needed. To enter as a cook, please contact Elise Harmon at 814-633-1013 for more details. The deadline to enter is Nov. 8.