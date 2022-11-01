Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.98/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09/gallon while the most expensive was $4.66/gallon, a difference of $1.57/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Oct. 31, 2021: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Oct. 31, 2020: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

Oct. 31, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

Oct. 31, 2018: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

Oct. 31, 2017: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

Oct. 31, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

Oct. 31, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

Oct. 31, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.99/g)

Oct. 31, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Oct. 31, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.98/g, up 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.91/g.

Hagerstown – $3.58/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59/g.

York – $3.99/g, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.95/g.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes.

“With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month.

“Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends.

“Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

