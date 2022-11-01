Clearfield Borough
- Police checked the welfare of a Zimmerman Avenue resident after he reportedly made comments that alarmed his family. Police located the male and helped him access mental health assistance.
- Police responded to a 911 hang-up call along Weaver Street. Upon arrival on-scene, officers heard a verbal dispute and spoke to those involved; a male agreed to leave for the evening.
- Police initiated a vehicle stop along Turnpike Avenue as the driver had warrants and a suspended license. The male attempted to provide his brother’s information, but officers were still able to positively identify him. He was arrested and taken to the jail on the warrants.
- Police responded to the area of West Sixth Avenue where an intoxicated female was reportedly walking up and down the street pushing a bike. Officers located the female and she was released to a sober adult. Charges are currently pending.
- Police responded to East Locust Street for a suspicious person complaint. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone.
- Police reported that a package was removed from outside a residence along East Walnut Street.
- Police responded to East Eighth Street for a vehicle that had struck a guide wire. Upon arrival, police found the truck was stuck under the wire. Towing services and the Clearfield Fire Department assisted on-scene.