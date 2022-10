Robert D. Halowell Jr., 76, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. Born September 14, 1946, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Norma LaRue (Morrison) Halowell Sr. On February 22, 1969, he married Charlene R. (Crytser) Halowell in Falls Creek. She preceded him in death on January 4, 2022. Robert […]

