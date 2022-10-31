National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 14-21, giving area residents the chance to have an eternal impact in the lives of millions of children around the globe.

The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child demonstrates God’s love to children by giving what is for many their first-ever gift.

For 13-year-old Izabella McMillon who grew up in communist Romania, her gifts brought “a splash of color” to her “black-and-white world.”

“… God saw me and heard my prayers. A gift given with no strings attached can make a tangible and eternal impact–even opening the door of a child’s heart to accept the love of God in a personal way.”

Shoeboxes are packed for boys and girls in three age groups (2-4, 5-9 and 10-14), and share gifts like clothing, accessories, non-liquid personal hygiene items, school supplies and toys.

The ministry encourages individuals to include a “wow” item like a deflated soccer ball with a pump, baby doll, toy truck, musical instruments and stuffed animals.

Individuals may also include personal notes of encouragement and photographs. Samaritan’s Purse requests a $10 donation to ship and process each shoebox with ministry materials.

Shoeboxes should not include used or damaged items; war-related toys; candy or other food items; aerosols; toothpaste, lotions or liquids; medicine or vitamins; sharp objects; and fragile items.

Globally Operation Christmas Child collected more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts in 2021 with more than 9.1 million coming from the United States.

Since 1993, the ministry has collected and delivered more than 198 million shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect 11 million shoebox gifts – globally – in 2022, including 9.4 million in the United States, and its 200 millionth shoebox gift.

Boys and girls from the unreached Buryat people group in Mongolia listen to a teacher of The Greatest Journey share a lesson from their student workbook. (Photo courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

These gifts share God’s love and the eternal hope of the Gospel with children and their families who are desperate and fearful, expresses Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse president/CEO.

“The world is changing, but the message of the cross doesn’t change—bringing the hope of the Gospel to millions, especially the living hope of Jesus. Our mission never changes.”

And, according to Jim Harrelson, Operation Christmas Child vice president, children are the most open to hear the Good News of Jesus, respond in faith and share with their friends and families.

“We are partnering with God for kingdom impact—one heart, one soul, one child at a time … there is great urgency, and children and their families are coming to Jesus.”

Many children who receive shoebox gifts also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey.

Children learn from trained, local volunteers what it means to follow Jesus Christ, as well as to share their faith with friends and family.

Since 2009, more than 30.9 million children who have received a shoebox gift have participated in The Greatest Journey. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.

During National Collection Week (Nov. 14–21), Operation Christmas Child will collect the gift-filled shoeboxes at more than 4,500 drop-off locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Learn how to pack a shoebox, view gift suggestions, get your Follow Your Box label and find the nearest drop-off location at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Shoebox gifts are collected in Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States.

Over 498,000 volunteers worldwide—with nearly 200,000 of those in the United States—are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

Operation Christmas Child

West Central PA Drop-off Locations

First Baptist Church of Curwensville

1227 Susquehanna Ave. Ext.

Curwensville, PA 16833-6746

Nov. 14: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 16: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 17: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 18: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 19: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Nov. 20: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 21: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lighthouse Evangelical Church

7993 Drane Hwy.

West Decatur, PA 16878-8033

Nov. 14: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 15: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 16: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 17: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 18: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 19: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Nov. 20: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Temple Baptist Church

590 Lincoln Dr.

DuBois, PA 15801-3468

Nov. 14: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Nov. 15: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 16: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 17: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 18: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 20: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 21: 6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Roseville Independent Chapel

3598 Route 322

Brookville, PA 15825-3555

Nov. 14: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 15: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Nov. 15: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 16: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 17: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Nov. 17: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 18: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 19: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 20: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

New Beginnings Assembly of God

2785 Walston Rd.

Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2625

Nov. 14: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 15: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 16: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 17: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 18: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 19: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Nov. 20: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 21: 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.