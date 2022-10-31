Curwensville- The deadline to order online advance $20 tickets for the Home for the Holidays Wine Walk is Tuesday, November 1 at 1 p.m.

Tickets will still be sold at participating Curwensville merchants for $20 and at the door for $25.

The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning at St. Timothy’s Social Hall.

A cash raffle will also be held during the event with $500 as the top prize.

Advance tickets are $20 and are available for online ordering HERE.

You must be 21 years of age to participate. The event is hosted by the Curwensville-Grampian Knights of Columbus.