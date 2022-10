Kenneth E. Stoddard, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born in DuBois, on November 26, 1933, the son of Easton H and Cora (Marsh) Stoddard. Ken was a graduate of DuBois Area High School. Always excelling in math and numbers. Ken graduated from DuBois Business College after his military service. He was a veteran […]

