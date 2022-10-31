HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor girls. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Simon Byler, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. On May 7, 2022, multiple childline reports were generated for this […]

