Lawrence Township
- Police reported the arrest of James Schmoke, 60, of Curwensville following an incident Oct. 29 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Schmoke allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile child inside the store’s restroom. Schmoke was taken into custody on corruption of minors and indecent exposure charges.
- Police responded to a reported physical domestic with injury Oct. 28 on Park Avenue Extension. Upon arrival on-scene, officers discovered the male victim had several lacerations on the back of his head from allegedly being struck numerous times by a female with a cellphone. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and charges were filed against a 21-year-old female.
- Police reported charges were pending against Gabrielle Reffett, 23, and Justin Moore, 32, following an incident Oct. 27 on Clark Street. According to a department-issued news release, officers were requested to assist state parole with a home check. Inside the residence, police allegedly seized marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, two semi-automatic handguns, large amounts of drug paraphernalia and other controlled substances. Additionally, when Reffett was being housed in county jail, police say a controlled substance and paraphernalia were allegedly found on her person.
- Police responded to a reported disturbance Oct. 26 on Rut Aly. According to police, a male was to be armed with a baseball bat and making threats while fighting with three people. Upon arrival, officers were able to disarm the male and take him into custody. Further investigation determined he’d been involved in a verbal argument with his neighbors over a cat.