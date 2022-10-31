HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor girls.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Simon Byler, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, October 26.

On May 7, 2022, multiple childline reports were generated for this incident, and on May 9, 2022, a PSP Punxsutawney trooper was assigned to this investigation.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, October 26, a forensic interview was conducted through the Jefferson County CAC (Child Advocacy Center) on July 13, 2022, with Victim No. 1 who stated that the incidents happened when she was 16 years old. The victim told the interviewer that Byler groped her breasts under her clothes, and she was unsure how many times this happened.

Forensic interviews with Victim No. 2 and Victim No. 3 were also conducted on July 13, 2022.

Victim No. 2 reported that she couldn’t remember the first time (the abuse) happened. She told the interviewer, “He abused us. He touched us.” She said she was around 15 years old the last time it happened. She added that she “never told anyone about this,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Victim No. 3 stated the (sexual abuse) began when she was nine years old.

On August 10, 2022, the trooper assigned to the investigation spoke with Byler at the PSP Punxsutawney station.

Byler reportedly admitted to (inappropriately touching) Victim No. 1 about three to four times, Victim No. 2 about five to 10 times, and Victim No. 3 eight to 10 times, the complaint indicates.

He faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault W/O Consent, Felony 2

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Indecent Assault of Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Indecent Assault-W/O Consent of Others, Misdemeanor 2

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.