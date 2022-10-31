BRADY TOWNSHIP – A DuBois man is behind bars following a robbery incident Oct. 29 in Brady Township, Clearfield County.

David J. Smith, 21, is also charged with theft by unlawful taking, simple assault (two counts) and one summary.

According to DuBois state police, the victim was traveling on Dutch Road when Smith walked out and stood in the middle of the roadway.

As the victim drove around Smith, Smith approached the driver side door of the victim’s truck and opened it.

Allegedly, he proceeded to tackle the victim and punch him in the head causing bleeding.

Then, state police say, he “forcefully ripped” the victim’s cellphone from his left hand, and threw it to the ground.

Afterwards, Smith reportedly fired shots from a black semi-automatic pistol towards the cellphone.

Smith is being held in county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 4 at the DuBois magistrate’s office.