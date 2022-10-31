CURWENSVILLE – It’s that time of year again.

Halloween activities are winding down and attention is turning to the end of the year and the holiday season.

There is so much to get ready for and celebrate in November and December, but where do you start?

Why not Curwensville? The much-anticipated annual Home for the Holidays event is right around the corner.

Local merchants and other businesses have been gearing up to welcome old and new friends to Curwensville and invite everyone to not only shop local, but celebrate local as well.

The dates for this year’s Home for the Holidays are Nov. 3-5 and there is something for everyone.

Most merchants will have specials and “sneak peaks” for holiday shopping and list-making.

Pick up your word search sheet at The Stuff Store on Filbert Street, then visit each of the businesses listed and find the hidden word, then turn in your sheet (with your name and contact information of course!) by Nov. 7 to enter to win a gift certificate.

This year there is a kid’s craft event. Visit Chidboy Funeral Home on State Street to pick up your tree and collection bag, then visit the businesses and collect decorations to put on your tree.

The Stuff Store will have a table set up for the kids to decorate their trees, which can then be taken home or displayed in the windows at the store.

Curwensville Alliance Church, located on Susquehanna Avenue, will host children and the young-at-heart for various activities, including games, crafts, snacks and a chance to view model trains, Nativity sets and miniature villages set up in the church. Hours will be Friday, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The annual Knights of Columbus Wine Walk will be held Friday, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets are available at local merchants for $20 each or at the starting point, St. Timothy Catholic Church social hall, for $25.

Participants will receive a complimentary wine glass, and have the opportunity to tour the town and sample local wines from such places as Triple Nickle Distillery, Dented Keg Brewing Co., Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery and more. There will also be raffles.

A wine walk after party will be held at The Smokehouse, located on the upper floor of the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The Curwensville General Federation of Women’s Club will have a craft show and yard sale at the Curwensville Community Center from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Nov. 5.

They will have a variety of food for sale as well as homemade vegetable soup and a 50-50 raffle.

Saturday is the big day for young and old alike. You may have seen him around town … and you might have heard that familiar “Ho, ho, ho!” ringing through the streets…perhaps you saw a reindeer with a red nose?

That’s right, Santa will make his official arrival during the parade on Saturday, beginning at noon. The parade will step off at the Curwensville United Methodist Church and end at the fire hall.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/curwensvilleH4H or by visiting any of the businesses.